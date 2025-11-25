Honda Dealerships Are Asking Over $60,000 For A New Prelude

The 2026 Honda Prelude is one of the most hotly anticipated models from the automaker in a while. Critics love it. CarBuzz's review praises the steering and suspension setup, and the vehicle is a finalist for the North American Car of the Year award. At the moment, there's a single trim available starting at $42,000 plus a $1,195 destination fee. An available two-tone color package takes the cost to $42,500. There are also various extra interior and exterior protection packages ranging from $459 to $339. With every option checked, the maximum price is $47,834 after destination. Some might say that's too much for what you get. Now, the first examples of the new Prelude are starting to arrive at dealers. Predictably, a few showrooms are taking advantage of the exclusivity of having one in stock by placing markups on them. Some are going for over $50,000, and there's one seller asking over $60,000 for the hybrid-powered sports coupe. Let's take a look at the current Prelude inventory available throughout the country.



