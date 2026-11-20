The all-new 2027 Honda Avancier arrives as a three-row, six-seat hybrid SUV. It comes with the next-generation hybrid powertrain and the newly styled brand logo, sits on a new platform, and is the first of 15 models of its kind that Honda plans to roll out globally by 2030.
Positioned above the CR-V in Honda’s lineup, the Avancier is the first hybrid model to wear Honda’s redesigned, minimalist "H" logo, which matches its entire design. The Avancier features sharp horizontal lines, smooth body surfaces, flush-fitting door handles, and a dramatically sloping roofline.
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