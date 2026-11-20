The all-new 2027 Honda Avancier arrives as a three-row, six-seat hybrid SUV. It comes with the next-generation hybrid powertrain and the newly styled brand logo, sits on a new platform, and is the first of 15 models of its kind that Honda plans to roll out globally by 2030. Positioned above the CR-V in Honda’s lineup, the Avancier is the first hybrid model to wear Honda’s redesigned, minimalist "H" logo, which matches its entire design. The Avancier features sharp horizontal lines, smooth body surfaces, flush-fitting door handles, and a dramatically sloping roofline.

Honda has unveiled the 2027 Avancier, a next-generation premium 3-row hybrid SUV featuring a completely new design, Honda's new H logo and an advanced electric AWD system ???? This is Honda's first vehicle to introduce its next-generation hybrid technology. 2027 Honda Avancier: Key highlights ?? Powertrain & Performance • Next-generation Honda two-motor hybrid system. • Newly developed 2.0L hybrid system. • DualPower eAWD with independent front and rear electric motors. • Honda S+ Shift for a more engaging driving experience. • Motion Management System inspired by Honda's robotics technology. • New modular vehicle platform focused on improved handling, stability and efficiency. Interior & Technology • Three-row SUV with a premium, spacious cabin. • Panoramic roof extending towards the third row. • Relaxation seats for front passengers. • Heated and ventilated second-row seats. • 12-speaker BOSE Premium Sound System with Dolby Atmos. • Large central information display and column-mounted gear selector. • Voice recognition and remote cabin monitoring. • Over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Design • Completely new futuristic exterior. • Redesigned Honda H logo. • Slim LED lighting and bold front grille. • Flush door handles and sporty rear styling. Launch & Pricing • Japan launch planned for Spring 2027. • Australia and New Zealand launches expected from April 2027. • Thailand and China are also among its target markets. • Pricing: Not officially announced yet. • Power, torque, battery capacity and fuel economy figures are also yet to be confirmed. Honda is targeting the global hybrid market with plans to introduce 15 next-generation hybrid models by March 2030. Could this be Honda's most important SUV launch in years? ?? — Tech Ultimatum (@TechieUltimatum) November 20, 2026







Read Article