Honda Delays Accord, HR-V, And Odyssey Until At Least 2030 After Wasting 15.8 Billion On EVs

While the current-generation Honda Accord is still a strong seller and the Passport went gangbusters, it’s not all roses and sunshine over at Honda. The Japanese automaker recently decided to scrap its long-hyped plans for three brand-new electric vehicles, canceling the 0 Series and Acura RSX.

That move, according to the company’s own figures, cost it at least $15.8 billion — a hefty sum even for a major manufacturer — and that’s before you factor in other complications like tariffs and general purpose competition. Now, it’s looking for a way to save money and buy some time until it commits to another new slate of vehicles, according to a supplier memo obtained by Automotive News. The upshot: Models like the Honda Accord, HR-V and Odyssey, as well as the Acura MDX and Integra, are going to carry on in their current generations for several more years. According to that AN report, Honda plans to stretch out the current cycle until around 2030.



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