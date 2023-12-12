Honda Discontinues Lauded E Minicar After Only 3 Years Because Europeans Refused To Waste Money On It

Honda has confirmed it is nixing sales of its E minicar in Europe after steering well short of its already modest sales targets during its first three years on the market. Honda appears to have missed the mark on this initial entry into EVs but looks to learn from the experience as it looks toward a more electrified future.



When you think of the Honda brand, EVs likely aren’t the first technology that comes to mind. You’re probably thinking “Civic” or “CR-V” and that’s fair – those combustion models have one helluva reputation for being affordable, dependable cars.



However, Honda has long been in the camp of Japanese automakers that view commitments to all-electric lineups with skepticism and reluctance. That being said, the 75-year-old automaker has strayed farther from that attitude and quickly embraced electrification – but it’s still playing catchup.





