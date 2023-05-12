Honda Doesn't Answer Why The 2024 Civic Type R's Price Jumped Almost $2,000

Pricing is out for the 2024 Honda Civic Type R, and if you were holding out for a purchase this year, we have some bad news. You'll pay $1,900 more to put Honda's hot hatchback in your garage, and you won't get anything extra for the effort.



A year-over-year price increase certainly isn't uncommon in the new-car world, though it usually comes with changes like new features or more standard equipment. Sometimes, increases are the result of an automaker dropping an entry-level trim, but none of that applies here. A Honda spokesperson explained to Motor1 that the Civic Type R's higher sticker price is due to "higher costs associated with production and logistics and is taking effect with the 2024 model year."





Read Article