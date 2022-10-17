Honda Drops Most Affordable Civic From Lineup To Concentrate On Profits

Honda is consolidating the Civic lineup upwards, dropping the longstanding base-model Civic LX in favor of the Civic Sport. The LX had a long run, but Honda is changing its strategy for its entry-level compact car and bumping customers into a slightly more expensive base model. Honda has had more trouble building cars than most automakers. US sales for the Japanese automaker were down 50 percent year-over-year in July, and Honda dealer lots look emptier than ever. With those numbers come changes, especially considering the strong consumer demand for Honda products. The issue has been having cars on the lot rather than a lack of customers.



Read Article