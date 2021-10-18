Honda Engineers Go Rallying In A Competition Ready 2022 Passport

The 2022 Honda Passport gets a competition-ready version to race in the American Rally Association series. A team of Honda engineers will campaign the more rugged machine in the events. It debuted during the Lake Superior Performance Rally in Michigan on October 15 and 16.

The entire powertrain and suspension come straight from the factory-spec Passport. Although, there is a new exhaust. It rides on 17-inch wheels that are 7.5 inches wide. Depending on the event conditions, the team uses Maxxis RAZR M/T or RAZR A/T tires. There are also Carbotech XP12 brake pads and high-temperature racing brake fluid.