Honda Executive States The Obvious, Lithium Based EVs Will ALWAYS Be More Expensive Than ICE Counterparts

As electric cars continue to grow in popularity, purchase costs are beginning to become more on par with ICE vehicles - especially in Europe, where gas cars are becoming increasingly penalized. In some cases, electric cars are significantly cheaper than their ICE alternatives. A Porsche Taycan, for example, costs roughly half as much as a Panamera in Norway. Meanwhile, in France, a BMW i4 M50 is 35% cheaper than a less powerful M3 or M4. That said, on the lower end of things EVs are still considerably more than equivalent gas cars. In Germany, a Volkswagen ID.3 will set you back at least €38,000 meanwhile a well-equipped Golf can be had for €8,000 less. In the US, the Chevy Bolt EUV retails for $28,195 (which may sound pretty affordable but it's important to note the larger ICE Trailblazer is around $7,000 cheaper).



