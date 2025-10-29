Honda Gets Serious About Off Roading With Hardcore Transport HRC Concept

The Japanese automaker is participating in two of the major automotive events of the fall season: the 2025 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Japan (October 31 – November 9), and the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, which takes place from November 4 to 8.

At home in Japan, Honda is showcasing the all-new Super-One EV concept, which serves as a preview for a production model set to launch next year in Asia, Oceania, and the UK, potentially replacing the Honda e, which was discontinued. They're also launching the Honda 0 family with another prototype – the Alpha model of the dedicated electric lineup, which is expected to arrive as a crossover SUV in 2027.



Over the hills and far away, as the saying goes, American Honda is diligently preparing its participation at the 2025 SEMA Show and is pushing forward Honda Racing Corporation USA (HRC US), the North American racing arm for both Honda and Acura, to showcase new prototypes featuring its upcoming "line of performance and capability enhancing parts for on-road and off-road applications."