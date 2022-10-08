Honda Goes After Jeep With 2023 Pilot TrailSport - The Brand's Most Capable SUV Ever

Honda’s U.S. branch has just dropped a teaser of the new-generation Pilot, which is in the TrailSport configuration, and likely features skid plates, plastic cladding, chunky rubber, a few orange elements for a more rugged stance.



Shown from afar dressed in heavy camouflage, the model is described as “the most rugged and capable Honda SUV ever,” with the company based in the Land of the Rising Sun adding that it is “coming to round out the year of the SUV.” Guess that’s their way of saying that it won't be long until it premieres.



