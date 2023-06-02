Honda Issues A DO NOT DRIVE Warning For Several Older Models Stating Imminent Danger

Honda and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have issued a "Do Not Drive" warning for certain Honda and Acura models with Takata "Alpha" airbags from 2001-2003. According to the warning, the airbags have a 50% chance of exploding in the event of a crash, hurling potentially deadly shrapnel at passengers. If the airbags do explode, metal shrapnel ejects toward passengers' faces, which can either kill them or cause life-altering injuries, according to the NHTSA. Recalls for these airbags were previously issued but not all vehicles were brought in for repair. Honda also continues to send notices to owners that haven't had their cars fixed yet. While 99% of affected vehicles have been fixed, the NHTSA claims that there are approximately 8,200 vehicles still driving around with dangerous Alpha airbags.



