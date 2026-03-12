Honda Kill Three EV In The US Due To Low Demand

It was less than a year ago when Honda reinvented the Acura RSX as an electric crossover, but the EV died before it could live. It was scheduled to go on sale later this year, but that’s no longer happening. Along with two Honda-badged electric vehicles, the RSX has officially been axed. Development has stopped, and the market launch has been canceled altogether. Honda’s wedge-shaped 0 SUV and 0 Sedan are also going the way of the dodo due to slower-than-expected adoption of electric vehicles in North America. All three models were supposed to be sold in the United States, but that’s no longer the case. The company says other options were considered before the decision to pull the plug on all three EVs was made. Essentially, Honda wants to cut its losses, assuming the three models wouldn’t have been popular enough to justify the investment.



Read Article