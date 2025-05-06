Honda Kills Civic Type R Model In The EU

Honda is saying sayonara to the Civic Type R in Europe with a final send-off aptly named the Ultimate Edition. Sales of the Japanese hot hatch will come to an end next year on the Old Continent. Before it bows out, the compact performance car is available in any color you like as long as it’s Championship White. To spice things up, red stripes accent the hood and sides, while the roof comes exclusively in black. To sweeten the deal, Honda includes a carbon fiber rear wing on the Ultimate Edition. More carbon fiber appears inside, with door sill trims and a center console upgrade, while eye-catching red floor mats feature a metal Type R badge. To drive home the point that this isn’t your average Civic, projectors built into the front doors display a red and white Type R logo. As a final treat for European buyers, the send-off comes with a gift box containing a carbon key ring, a numbered emblem, and even a car cover.



