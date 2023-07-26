Honda Kills Small EV To Focus On Electric SUVs

The Honda E, the Japanese manufacturer’s first mass-market all-electric vehicle, will not get a replacement when the time comes, as the market for small, city hatchbacks is shrinking and customers demand SUVs, according to Autocar.

Launched in 2020 in several markets except the United States, the four-door urban runabout has a power output of up to 113 kilowatts (152 horsepower) and 232 pound-feet (315 Newton-meters) of torque, all of which goes to the rear wheels through a single-speed permanent magnet motor.

It’s quite an interesting machine, with retro styling inspired by the first-generation Civic and digital side mirrors that pipe in video to a pair of screens inside, but with a battery capacity of 35.5 kilowatt-hours, the range was WLTP rated at just 131 miles (211 kilometers), which is adequate for most city trips, but it’s also lower than what the cheaper Dacia Spring has to offer, with its claimed range of 140 miles (230 km) on a full charge.