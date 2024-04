Honda has launched a new series of electric cars developed specifically for China at the Beijing motor show.

Another three EVs will join the new crossovers and sleek saloon later to complete the Ye Series, and all six will enter the Chinese market by 2027.

Ye models will all wear a new flattened version of the traditional Honda 'H' badge, rendered in white, and its operations will be operated by the brand's joint venture partners, Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda.