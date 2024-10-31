Honda Launches Performance Parts Division

Honda Racing Corporation USA has confirmed it will establish a new business producing performance parts for Honda and Acura models that will be available to owners. The announcement has come just days out from SEMA Show 2024 where Honda will showcase a series of race cars and a special Prologue modified by Bismoto. We had a strong indication that a line of Honda/Acura performance parts was on the cards. In August, HRC unveiled a one-off Acura Integra Type S with a slew of upgrades and, at the time, said the prototype previewed a series of street and track-focused parts that could potentially hit the market. Just two months later, HRC says the strong interest in that prototype convinced them to go ahead with the plan.



