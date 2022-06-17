Honda Loses Top Billing In Sony Joint Venture

Honda and Sony have been analyzing the possibility of starting up a joint venture that would combine their expertise and result in the creation of compelling electric vehicles. Well, today they finally announced that this joint venture has been created and that it will be a separate entity called Sony Honda Mobility Inc. whose first EV will debut in 2025. The two companies will each own 50 percent of the joint venture, although their contribution to the project will be quite different. Sony knows nothing about making cars, but it has decades of experience in tech and entertainment and in an era when driving is becoming increasingly automated, the need to keep passengers entertained will be increased.



