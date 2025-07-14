Honda May Produce New Pickup At Nissan's Mississippi Truck Plant Due To Trump Tariffs

Despite the failure of a merger between Nissan and Honda earlier this year, they have kept the lines of communication open. The two continue to collaborate on electric vehicles as Nissan faces an uncertain future, but the pair might have to enter a full-blown situationship due to Donald Trump’s tariffs.

A new report from Nikkei Asia, which does not cite its sources, alleges the two are discussing the possibility that Nissan’s Canton, Mississippi, factory might build Honda-branded pickups. The plant currently builds the Frontier and was the previous home of the full-size Titan, which ended production with the 2024 model year.