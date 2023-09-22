Honda Merges US And Japanese Racing Divisions To Develop F1 Powerplant

Honda is combining its Japanese and American racing departments in order to allow them to work more closely together. Among other things, that will mean that the power units the company plans to build for the Aston Martin F1 team starting in 2026 will be partially developed in the U.S.

Honda Racing Corporation was founded in 1982 in Japan as a motorcycle racing team. For 40 years, it has been recognized as one of the world’s best, and has taken home trophies in a variety of categories, including WGP/MotoGP, Superbike, Motocross, World Trial, and the Paris Dakar rally.

Meanwhile, Honda Performance Development was established in the U.S. in 1993. A separate entity, it has been more focused on auto racing, earning 280 wins across series like IndyCar, IMSA, Baja Off-Road, Touring Cars, and Formula Regional America.