Honda-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Planed To Fight The Chinese Invasion

These are challenging times for automakers. Competition has never been so fierce, fueled by the rise of Chinese car manufacturers who have a head start in the EV race. Add increasingly stricter emissions regulations, and you get the perfect storm. To cope with all the hurdles ahead, some of the biggest names in the industry are joining forces. The recently formed Honda-Nissan alliance could welcome a third player: Mitsubishi. Nikkei Asia reports that Mitsubishi allegedly wants to join the existing deal between Honda and Nissan. Per the initial agreement announced in mid-March, the collaboration focuses on "automotive software platforms, core components related to EVs, and complementary products." Seeing this third Japanese brand join the alliance would make sense, considering Nissan has a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi.



