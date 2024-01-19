Honda Officially Reveals 2025 Civic Hybrid

Tucked in a dry press release, American Honda has just revealed the first official images of the redesigned Civic in Sedan Hybrid form while mostly talking about the sales it wants to achieve this year.



American Honda finished 2023 with a red ribbon – annual sales were up no less than 33%, topping 1.3 million units – primarily thanks to the namesake Honda brand, which finished the tally with 1,162,531 deliveries, up almost 32%. Acura's percentage was even higher (+42%), but the figures are quite small - 145,655. However, they have high hopes for wrapping 2024 with even higher figures.



For example, Honda achieved record electrified sales in 2023 – the CR-V Hybrid was even America's best-selling hybrid model, and the Accord Hybrid was on the throne of hybrid passenger cars. In total, CR-V and Accord hybrids represented over one-quarter of total Honda brand sales last year, according to the company. So, it's only natural they want to keep the strong momentum.







