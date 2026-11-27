Anyone who has circled a city block after dark knows the trap. A gap opens up between two parked cars, you slow down, signal, start to reverse, and find out halfway in that it is a foot too short.

American Honda Motor Co. wants the parked cars to settle that question before you commit. In a newly published patent application, Honda describes connected cars that measure the space between them, light it up for a driver hunting for a spot, and switch to a second light only if the gap fits that particular car. The arriving car’s screen shows the same space at the same time.