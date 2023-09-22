Honda Patents Technology To Pay Motorists For Driving More Efficiently

Honda is potentially exploring the idea of paying its customers for driving more environmentally friendly. CarBuzz uncovered the patent for this system at the Japan Patent Office.

In short, Honda wants to downsize the Emissions Trading Schemes (ETS) in operation in various countries. If an automaker comes in below a certain emissions threshold, it earns carbon credits. These credits can be sold to other companies that aren't able to meet standards set by emissions authorities. Buying these credits is the lesser of two evils, as FCA found out when it purchased credits from Tesla.

The problem with ETS is the fluctuation in the monetary value of carbon credits across multiple countries, which is why Honda is proposing the use of a crypto asset management device.