Honda Ponders An Affordable Fit Replacement In The US Market

Honda has acknowledged there could be an opportunity to fill the void left behind by the Fit in the United States, although it appears happy with how the Civic and HR-V are performing as its entry-level models. The automaker discontinued the Honda Fit in the United States after the 2020 model year but has continued to sell it in other markets. The hatchback, now in its fourth generation, isn’t as popular as it once was, with fewer than 50,000 sold last year compared to over 100,000 a decade ago, but it still holds plenty of appeal.



Read Article