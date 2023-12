Honda has been supplying IndyCar with engines for 30 years, having started in 1993. But that long-running relationship could come to an end after 2026, as Honda is growing concerned over its return on investment, or lack thereof.



“We have great concerns over the costs,” Chuck Schifsky, American Honda Motorsports Manager, told Racer in a recent interview.



At the moment, Honda is one of only two IndyCar engine makers, supplying more than half of all IndyCars with powerplants.





