Honda Ponders Radical Makeover Of The Accord And Possible SUV Variant

Agent009 submitted on 10/30/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:13:20 AM

Views : 524 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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One of America's favorite sedans (not so many left, anyway!) is inching closer to a major refresh, which is expected to drop the conventional sedan look and bring a futuristic makeover. The new Accord is expected to hit the market in the second half of 2027 as a 2028 model with a yet-undisclosed price bump.
     
The Honda Accord has been in the Japanese automaker’s portfolio since May 7, 1976. A month later, it debuted in North America as a 1977 model year. The Accord started out in life as a three-door hatchback before being rolled out also as a sedan.
 


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Honda Ponders Radical Makeover Of The Accord And Possible SUV Variant

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