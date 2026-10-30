Honda Ponders Radical Makeover Of The Accord And Possible SUV Variant

One of America's favorite sedans (not so many left, anyway!) is inching closer to a major refresh, which is expected to drop the conventional sedan look and bring a futuristic makeover. The new Accord is expected to hit the market in the second half of 2027 as a 2028 model with a yet-undisclosed price bump.

The Honda Accord has been in the Japanese automaker’s portfolio since May 7, 1976. A month later, it debuted in North America as a 1977 model year. The Accord started out in life as a three-door hatchback before being rolled out also as a sedan.