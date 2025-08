After years of rumors, the Honda Prelude is finally making a comeback in September 2025, and naturally, one of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind is how much this hybrid coupe is going to cost. While Honda hasn’t confirmed pricing yet, leaked reports from Japan may offer some clues, and you might want to brace yourself.

If the numbers hold true, the Prelude could end up being, if not the most expensive, then certainly one of the priciest models in Honda’s domestic lineup.