Honda Prelude To Debut In September Across Major Markets

We've been talking about the revival of the Honda Prelude nameplate for a while already – and the sixth generation has been confirmed by the company in more ways than one.

Most recently, the American Honda subsidiary announced the brand's new grand touring sports coupe set to arrive at dealers later this year will 'steal' the suspension, wide front and rear tracks, and Brembo front brakes from the company's iconic Honda Civic Type R. This will be the first time a non-Type R model gets the dual-axis front suspension design that premiered on the 2017 Civic Type R.



The 2025 North American Car of the Year, the Honda Civic Hybrid, will borrow the two-motor hybrid-electric system from the first electrified Honda Prelude, and the setup will gain the new Honda S+ Shift system, "an innovative new drive mode that further advances Linear Shift Control to enhance Prelude's sporty yet comfortable GT experience." Even better, now there's additional information.