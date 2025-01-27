Honda Promises That More Hard Core Models Are On The Way

The Honda Civic Type R and its more premium cousin, the Acura Integra Type S, both excel in their fields. However, if you think they can still improve in some areas, don't fret, as the Japanese marque and its high-octane arm, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) think so, too, and they are already working on developing performance parts for a more hardcore version of these hot hatches. Even better, they will be road-legal. The confirmation came from Honda Racing President Koji Watanabe, who spoke to the media at the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona this weekend, The Drive reports. Watanabe didn't share the exact plan yet, but he said that Honda "should create such a kind of performance model together with HRC racing technologies" and that the American arm of HRC has "already started developing performance parts."



