Honda Q1 Profits Plunge 50% Due To Trump Tariffs And Strong Yen

Honda Motor reported a 50% drop in first-quarter operating profit today, as a stronger yen and the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs took its toll, but the company raised its full-year forecast. Japan's second-biggest car maker said quarterly operating profit was 244.2 billion yen ($1.66 billion) in the April-June period, more than a fifth below the average estimate of 311.7 billion yen in a survey of seven analysts by LSEG. Honda said the steep 27.5% tariffs on auto imports by the US - comprised a previous 2.5% rate and a 25% levy imposed by Trump in April - pulled down its operating profit for the quarter by about 125 billion yen.



Read Article