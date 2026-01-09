Honda Quietly Extends Engine Warranties To 10 Years After Head Gasket Failures Become Widespread

Agent009 submitted on 9/1/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:41:55 AM

Views : 422 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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American Honda Motor is expanding warranty coverage for head gasket failures across a tremendous number of Civic, Accord, CR-V, ADX, and Integra models. The complimentary extended warranty gives eligible customers up to 10 years or 150,000 miles (241,402 kilometers) of protection.
        
A substantial move on the automaker's part, for sure, especially considering what a head gasket repair can do to a customer's wallet. The story goes back years, with owners reporting coolant leaks, overheating events, and misfires on affected vehicles. Certain owners eventually faced considerably more extensive repairs than simply replacing the head gasket.


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Honda Quietly Extends Engine Warranties To 10 Years After Head Gasket Failures Become Widespread

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