Honda Really Believes This Simply Change Will Result In A 50% Gain In Ridgeline Sales - How About You?

In 2006, the first-generation Honda Ridgeline’s first full model year, Americans acquired 50,193 Ridgelines. Honda believes 2021’s refreshed Ridgeline will mark a return to those glory days. The first Ridgeline’s tenure was marked by an impressive beginning, albeit impressive only by the most modest of standards. But that Ridgeline’s performance in the U.S. marketplace rapidly grew worse as sales fell consecutively in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011; sliding 81 percent over the course of a half-decade.



