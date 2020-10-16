Honda Really Believes This Simply Change Will Result In A 50% Gain In Ridgeline Sales - How About You?

In 2006, the first-generation Honda Ridgeline’s first full model year, Americans acquired 50,193 Ridgelines.

Honda believes 2021’s refreshed Ridgeline will mark a return to those glory days.

The first Ridgeline’s tenure was marked by an impressive beginning, albeit impressive only by the most modest of standards. But that Ridgeline’s performance in the U.S. marketplace rapidly grew worse as sales fell consecutively in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011; sliding 81 percent over the course of a half-decade.



User Comments

Agent009

Why oh why, do the Japanese always downplay performance in their equations?

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 12:31:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Moo1

I don't see it but what do I know.

Moo1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 12:54:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

PUGPROUD

To succeed in the truck market you go after the macho luxury look at me truck and/or the low price daily work horse utility truck. This truck is neither and will be a fringe player.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 1:43:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

cidflekken

I can see where Honda is coming from here. The first Ridgeline was boxier and more trucklike. The second gen got wimpy. The grille adds the truck factor, but it needs a bit more to really make a difference in its sales. The Chevy Colorado is a good example of a mid-size trucklet done right, IMO.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 2:23:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mre30

Not for nothing, but I strongly believe that if the grills/front ends of ALL Hondas were simplified and made more tasteful, they would sell much better.

The front end of the Accord is especially horrific and the Pilot and even Passport are hit with the ugly stick as well!

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 3:46:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Vette71

The "Everything Honda makes is Rugged" commercial that is shown in the article dilutes the Ridgeline story. Makes the Ridgeline just another Honda. Everybody knows Honda means reliable. Knobby tired, 4 wheeling "rugged" is something other than Honda.

Vette71 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 4:40:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

WHere?

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 5:25:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The Ridgeline NEVER had glory days to begin with. It's too big to be a crossover pickup that anyone wants. It's too small a wimpy to be a real pickup. It's also much too expensive.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 5:51:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

