Honda Recall Over 100,000 CR-Vs For Fire Risk

Honda must recall 106,030 CR-Vs produced between 2019 and 2022 over an issue with the design of their 12-volt battery cables. The cables are susceptible to short-circuiting, and could cause a fire.

The issue affects model year 2020-2022 CR-V Hybrids, whose 12-volt battery cables are routed outside of the body frame, and have no fuse. That’s fine most of the time, but if the vehicle is involved in an accident, and the front left fender is damaged in just the right way, the battery could short circuit.


