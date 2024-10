Honda and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are issuing a recall affecting nearly 1.7 million cars and SUVs in the United States over a steering issue that may increase the risk of a crash.

The recall involves 1,693,199 Honda vehicles of 2022 to 2025 models. That includes certain types of the following models:

Honda Civic

Honda Civic Type R

Honda CR-V

Honda HR-V

Acura Integra

Acura Integra Type S