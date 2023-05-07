Honda Recalls 124,000 Vehicles For Brake System Failure

It all started in December 2020, when Honda's manufacturing division found that a nut was missing from the brake booster assembly tie rods of a vehicle produced for the US market. Veoneer Brake Systems implemented countermeasures, but alas, the folks at VBS didn’t implement good enough measures.

Come December 2022, two years after the first incident, Honda received a report alleging a brake failure in a 2021 model year Pilot. For some reason or another, both Honda and Veoneer Brake Systems dragged their feet until June 2023. Both parties eventually agreed that a recall must be issued over the potential separation of the brake master cylinder from the brake booster assembly.