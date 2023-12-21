Honda Recalls 2.6 Million Vehicles For Faulty Fuel Pumps

Oil might be the lifeblood of a combustion engine, but fuel is the food that keeps it running, and for over 2.5 million Hondas and Acuras there’s a chance that the fuel supply might run dry.



Nothing to do with the world’s oil supplies running dry, of course, or of the government switching off the oil tap so you have to drive an EV…yet. No, this is all to do with a large batch of faulty Denso fuel pumps that were fitted to numerous Honda and Acura cars between the 2017 and 2020 model years.





Read Article