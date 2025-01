Even Honda has been far from immune from the large number of safety recalls flooding the auto industry in the last few years. The latest from the brand, which has built its reputation on reliability, has left vehicles in danger of stalling or losing power.

The recall affects nearly 294,612 of some of the most popular Honda and Acura models, with the 2022-2025 Acura MDX Type-S, 2023-2025 Honda Pilot, and 2021-2025 Acura TLX Type-S vehicles covered by the safety campaign.