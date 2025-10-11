Honda Recalls 400,000 Civics For Wheels That Fall Off While Driving

Honda, a name known the world over for unwavering quality, safety, and reliability, has just issued a massive recall affecting approximately 406,290 models. That model in question? The loyal Honda Civic from model years 2016-2021.
 
Offered as a traditional sedan, hatchback, and coupe at various times throughout its life, the Civic is a very popular model in Honda's stable, standing as a key seller in its portfolio for over five decades, which makes this recall particularly far-reaching, with many Civic owners likely grasping their chests when they initially read the headline. Thankfully, for most owners, this recall won't hamper their daily commute, as a small production window for the affected wheel option limits the number of instances.


