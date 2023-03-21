Honda Recalls 450,000 Vehicles For Seatbelts That Fail To Latch

Supplied by Auburn Hills-based Autoliv Safety Technology, the seatbelt buckles of nearly 450k cars and utility vehicles may not latch due to a manufacturing issue. Vehicles equipped with said buckles include the 2017 to 2020 model year Honda CR-V, 2018 to 2019 Accord and Accord Hybrid, 2018 to 2020 Odyssey, 2019 Insight, and the 2019 to 2020 model year Acura RDX.

American Honda Motor Co. identified a potential trend in seatbelt buckle latching issues back in June 2019, as per the chronology included in the report attached below. The automaker further observed that low temperatures caused a contraction in the seatbelt buckle channel. Over time, the channel surface coating is prone to degrade.