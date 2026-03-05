Honda Recalls 65,135 EVs For Software Issues

American Honda Motor is recalling a great deal of battery-electric vehicles for iffy radio control module software that causes the rearview camera to display a blank screen when selecting reverse and the instrument panel display to fail. According to the manufacturer, the conditions in question are noncompliances with the requirements of three federal motor vehicle safety standards.

The recall population comprises the 2024 model year Honda Prologue and 2024 model year Acura ZDX, two battery-electric sport utility vehicles that feature GM underpinnings. Of the two siblings, the posher one was discontinued in September 2025 over extremely poor sales. Despite being a bit underwhelming in this regard as well, the Prologue hasn't been canned thus far.