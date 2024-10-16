Honda Recalls 700,000 Vehicles For Failing High Pressure Fuel Pumps

Last week Honda recalled 1.7 million cars for incorrectly built steering racks. That extended to models like the Civic, CR-V, and Acura Integra. This week, the Japanese automaker is recalling another 720,000 cars—this time for defective high-pressure fuel pumps.

According to Honda, more than 700,000 vehicles in the US built for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 model years may have faulty fuel pumps that need to be replaced. That includes 2023-2024 Honda Accords and Accord Hybrids, 2025 Honda Civic Sedans and Civic Sedan Hybrids, and 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrids. The company says that the defective high-pressure pump in these models may crack from the inside and lead to fuel leaks, which could cause a fire.