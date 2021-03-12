Honda Recalls 789,000 Trucks Over Hoods That Fly Open

The Japanese automaker became aware of this condition five years ago (!!!) when engineers found stress fractures on the hood latch striker of a Ridgeline. With nothing more than adhesive on the striker, the vehicle passed all the durability requirements, and Honda decided to call it a day.



Come April 2017, the company started investigating hood vibrations, noises, and loose hoods after receiving non-safety-related market concerns. Fast forward to December 2017, and technical service bulletin 17-083 was issued to address these problems by adjusting the hood alignment. But clearly, that wasn’t enough. Honda found corrosion in the engine compartment of a Passport during corrosion testing in February 2019, highlighting salt water intrusion due to gaps between the hood and front grille.



Read Article