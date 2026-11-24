In terms of both severity and sheer scale, the Takata airbag recall is widely regarded as the worst in history. More than 100 million vehicles have been affected globally across several major brands, and some people have even lost their lives due to the very same things that were meant to protect them. The propellant used by Takata airbag inflators can degrade over time, especially with prolonged exposure to heat and humidity. As a result, inflators can rupture with excessive force when deployed, launching sharp metal fragments throughout the cabin and putting occupants at great risk. That sounds like a bad time, for sure, and it’s still an ongoing issue almost a full decade after causing Takata’s bankruptcy.



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