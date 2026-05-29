Honda Recalls 99,000 Vehicles For Defective Seat Sensors That May Trigger Air Bags

American Honda Motor has identified a rather worrying issue that affects 2016 through 2026 model year vehicles from both of its automotive brands. Ranging from the 2016 Civic all the way to the 2026 Odyssey and MDX, these vehicles feature front passenger seat weight sensors that may crack.

The subsequent electrical short may cause the airbags to deploy unintentionally during a crash, increasing the risk of injury. According to American Honda Motor, a capacitor in the printed circuit board of the subject front passenger seat weight sensor may fail due to a substandard base material. The recall documentation reveals that it all started with a natural disaster that affected the manufacturing plant of a tier-2 supplier.