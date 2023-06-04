Honda Recalls Over 500,000 CR-V Vehicles For Structural Failures Due To Rust

Winters can be nasty, but dealing with winters can be even nastier. That’s why Honda announced last week it would recall more than 563,000 CR-V SUVs for possible corrosion due to de-icing agents used in some states. The recall covers 2007-2011 Honda CR-Vs ever registered in nearly half of all U.S. states. (Those states, by the way, are Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin. We warned you.) Honda said an accumulation of road salt could build up in the rear frame by entering drainage holes and corroding the frame. In some cases, the rear trailing arm could fall off. Honda conducted a recall of the same vehicles for the same issue in Canada in 2019 but determined that vehicles in the U.S. wouldn’t need the fix due to more paved roads and less road salt usage. Last month, the company reversed that position after finding similar complaints among vehicles in the U.S.



