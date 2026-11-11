Honda Recalls Over 635,000 Vehicles For Power Steering Failures

Here we go again. Honda has issued a major recall in the United States, affecting more than 635,000 vehicles across its core brand and the luxury Acura marque. The problem concerns the electric power steering (EPS) system, which could unexpectedly enter failsafe mode and stop providing steering assistance.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall covers certain 2021-2025 TLX, 2022-2024 MDX, and 2023-2025 Pilot vehicles. In total, the campaign potentially affects 635,808 vehicles.