Honda Recalls Passport And Ridgeline Trucks For Steering Assemblies That Fall Off

American Honda Motor Co. identified a manufacturing issue affecting the 2023 model year Passport and Ridgeline. As it happens, the inner ball joint housing may have been fastened below the correct torque specification, which may result in detachment from the steering rack while driving.

245 vehicles were produced with the suspect steering gearbox assemblies, which were supplied by NSK Steering Systems Americas of Tennessee. The part number of said assembly is 53400-T6Z-A010-M1. But the question is, how did it happen?

Documents published by the federal watchdog reveal that Honda Alabama plant workers identified three vehicles with steering problems in September 2023. The resulting investigation determined that a lack of maintenance to the steering gearbox workbench led to the steering gearbox being improperly secured to the workbench, therefore triggering an alarm during the tightening procedure.