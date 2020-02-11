Honda Remains Silent On Why It Removed Mario Andretti From The Driver Seat Of Indy Car Experience

Agent009 submitted on 11/2/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:52:15 PM

0 user comments | Views : 230 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lady Gaga, Channing Tatum, Nick Cannon, Mark Wahlberg and Julian Edelman have all sat where my substantial rear was parked on October 25: In Mario Andretti’s famous two-person Honda IndyCar, long marketed as the Fastest Seat in Sports.

Andretti's been giving these thrill rides to lucky fans and VIPs for the better part of a decade. But the iconic racer, who turns 81 in February, has formally been removed from the driver's seat by Honda.

And somehow, the fates aligned to put me in the car for his very last drive.



Read Article


Honda Remains Silent On Why It Removed Mario Andretti From The Driver Seat Of Indy Car Experience

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]