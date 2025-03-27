Honda Replaces Human Workers With Robots At Chinese Plant To Save Costs

Honda is betting on automation and artificial intelligence to transform its EV production process in China, reducing its need for floor staff by a hefty 30%. While robots haven’t yet fully replaced human workers, the tech Honda is rolling out—along with similar efforts from companies like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Dongfeng—suggests a future that might not be so bright for blue-collar workers.

The Japanese automaker recently kicked off production of the all-electric Ye P7 with local joint venture partner Guangzhou Automobile Group. The factory in Guangzhou uses automated guided vehicles, or AGVs, to move important car components throughout the factory, including heavy battery packs. Traditionally, human workers are required to transport parts throughout the factory.