Honda Reveals Hybrid Sedan Prototype - Drops 2040 EV Only Goal In Favor Of Survival

Agent009 submitted on 5/14/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:08:45 AM

Views : 606 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

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Honda has revealed a striking new concept car that previews a large hybrid fastback due to enter production within two years.
 
It's known only as the Honda Hybrid Sedan Prototype but shares key cues with the current Accord, including its raked roofline and angular rear-quarter panel.
 
The Accord is no longer sold in the UK but remains a crucial model for the Japanese brand in the US market.
 
Given this fact, and that it has been shown alongside a new SUV concept for the US-focused Acura brand, the new concept most likely hints at the next Accord.


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Honda Reveals Hybrid Sedan Prototype - Drops 2040 EV Only Goal In Favor Of Survival

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